NEW ORLEANS — The sounds of demolition were finally heard Friday near the Hard Rock Hotel collapse site.

The first of three neighboring buildings set to be demolished came down.

Two other buildings on Canal Street -- historic buildings -- will also meet the wrecking ball in the coming days.

The work was supposed to begin Thursday but rain delayed it.

The work will continue on the ground for several more weeks. As soon as crews wrap that, they're going to move up to the Hard Rock.

It’ll be a four-step demolition process.

The first step will be to remove the damaged crane that hangs over Canal Street.

Next, the remains of two workers killed when the building collapsed Oct. 12 will be recovered. That could happen in about 30 days.

After that, the most dangerous part begins.

Workers will use force to push the unstable top 10 floors down onto the lowe eight.

Those tops floors are built with steel, while the bottom floors are a sturdier concrete.

According to the plan, that would be done by mid-July.

At that time, the company said, Canal Street could be fully open to traffic.

The final phase involves taking down the bottom eight floors.

“Final site cleanup and so forth will be at the end of September, early October," Walter Zehner, the local engineering consultant, said during a conference call earlier this week.

