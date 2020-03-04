NEW ORLEANS — Beams and other load-bearing structures were not designed properly, causing structural problems before the Hard Rock's collapse in October, according to citations from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

According to the citations issued by OSHA, Heaslip Engineering, the firm responsible for the job, did not design the beams on the 16th floor with enough load capacity and exceeded manufacturers guidance for how far apart beams on the 17th and 18th floors should be.

OSHA called those violations “serious” or “willful” in the citation and fined Heaslip Engineering $154,214.

Ten other firms involved in the project were also cited for problems with the emergency exits, training, lack of protective equipment for workers and not documenting hazardous materials.

The Hard Rock was being developed by 1031 Canal Street Development, a group led by developer Mohan Kailas. 1031 Canal itself was not cited by OSHA.

An attorney for Heaslip Engineering responded to the citations, defending the firm's record.

"Heaslip Engineering has an impeccable record and reputation for providing quality engineering services on hundreds of projects over two decades. Our firm has reviewed the citations from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and adamantly disputes the findings," the statement reads. "We believe OSHA’s conclusions are unwarranted, not supported by the facts and beyond the jurisdiction of OSHA’s statutory authority. Heaslip unequivocally denies any “willful” or “serious” wrongdoing, and will vigorously contest all of the citations through the procedures required by OSHA."

New Orleans city officials said they were reviewing the OSHA violations Thursday and did not have an immediate comment.



A breakdown of the violations is below:

Heaslip Engineering



One serious citation

One willful citation

floor beams on 16th floor were under-designed in load capacity. cantilevers on 17th and 18th floor exceeded manufacturer's guidance for maximum spans.

no safety and health program

steel connections inadequately designed or approved // bolts not designed for that load

TOTAL PENALTIES: $154,214.00



CITADEL BUILDERS



One serious citation

Not lighted stairways and no exits

TOTAL PENALTIES: $28,338.00

SUNCOAST PROJECTS, LLC (out of Groveland, FL)



One serious citation

One other-than-serious citation

hazardous chemicals and explosive items without safety data sheets

inadequate personal protective equipment

TOTAL PENALTIES: $37,191.00

Regional Mechanical Services LLC

One serious citation

Safe exits (egress) not maintained

TOTAL PENALITES: $9,446.00

King Company, LLC

One serious citation

No safe exits (egress)

TOTAL PENALTIES: $12,145.00

F. MATA MASONRY, LLC

One serious citation

No respiratory protection program, no hazard communication program, exposing to health hazards

TOTAL PENALTIES: $12,723



RUSH MASONRY

One serious citation

Not maintaining egress

TOTAL PENALTIES: $9,446.00

HUTCO, inc

One serious citation

Workers not trained in job site hazards

TOTAL PENALTIES: $10,794

REY.CO

One serious citation

One other-than serious

No proper emergency exits, no hazard training, employees required to provide their own equipment like a hard hat

TOTAL PENALITES: $23,697.00

S&S Construction and Consulting, LLC

One serious citation

Employees required to provide their own gloves, reflective vests

TOTAL PENALTIES: 8,096

Southern services and equipment

One serious citation

TOTAL PENALTIES: $9,446





