NEW ORLEANS — The owners of the Hard Rock Hotel said at a court hearing Thursday morning that they could demolish the collapsed portion of the building and recover two dead bodies trapped inside by mid-July.

A judge asked the city and the hotel owners to come to an agreement on the demolition by next Wednesday.

Engineering experts testified for the owners that their plan will be completely safe, won’t damage neighboring properties and will have the best chance of recovering the bodies of two workers killed in the collapse October 12.

The city and the owners of the Hard Rock, 1031 Canal, have been exchanging a war of words over the take down of the building, which has been partially-collapsed for more than six months.

With hurricane season starting in June, there is an urgency about taking down a building that has appeared in a state of distress since the collapse.

