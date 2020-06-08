Remains of Hard Rock construction worker to be recovered by end of the week, family members say

“We had to ask ourselves, ‘Are they ever going to get him out of there?’” Wimberly said.

NEW ORLEANS — Family members of Quinnyon Wimberly, one of the two workers still buried in the rubble of the Hard Rock Hotel, said crews are expected to recover his remains by the end of the week.

Frank Wimberly Jr. on Thursday said demolition contractors have told his family the work should be done by Saturday afternoon at the latest.

“We had to ask ourselves, ‘Are they ever going to get him out of there?’” Wimberly said.

He said his family is confident now, despite prior delays, considering the work that has happened at the hotel in recent days.

“This was supposed to happen in December, then January, February, then March. After that it just went silent,” he said.

The Hard Rock looks much different now than it has in recent months.

Remote-controlled robots have removed much of the debris that has sat untouched since the deadly collapse on Oct. 12.

Still in place, however, are the remains of Quinnyon Wimberly and Jose Ponce Arreola. Anthony Magrette, the third worker killed, was removed months ago.

Frank Wimberly Jr. said now -- after what feels like countless delays -- his family is hopeful given the more definite timeline.

The Wimberly family was hopeful the remains would be taken out three weeks ago.

That changed after several days of bad weather and problems the demolition contractor ran into with the robots that are being used to clear away debris that's too dangerous for people to move.

“I love my brother. And as much as we want him out, we don't want anybody to get killed or hurt getting him out of there,” Wimberly said.

Wimberly said his family’s emotions are higher than they have been in recent months.

“It is definitely a situation we are preparing to tell him goodbye,” he said.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.