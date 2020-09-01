NEW ORLEANS — A request to tear down another three buildings next to the partially-collapsed Hard Rock Hotel are on hold at the request of the developer.

An attorney for 1031 Canal Street Development on Wednesday told the Central Business District Historic District Landmarks Commission that plans are too fluid right now to seek the demolitions.

"We are in a very fluid situation where we face challenges and changes on a nearly daily basis,” said Kailey LeBoeuf. “Until this settles down, which we expect to happen in the very near future, there may be revisions to our plan moving forward.”

LeBoeuf asked the commission for a delay, which it agreed to unanimously. The requests will now be heard at the next meeting on Feb. 5.

The Hard Rock’s owners have said they need to tear down the other buildings -- all owned by partners in the project -- to position equipment to demolish the hotel. Mayor LaToya Cantrell has said she supports the demolitions if it means the Hard Rock can come down.

The request to tear down two historic Canal Street buildings alarmed preservationists. A third building on Iberville Street is of less importance.

“They have to prove this,” Sandra Stokes of the Louisiana Landmarks Society said of the requested demolitions. “We have no trust factor in this company at this point.”

New Orleans Fire Superintendent Tim McConnell said that while a third party the city has hired will review and plans before they’re approved, he has not yet seen any evidence the demolitions need to happen.

"This has all got to be supported by hard data from engineers and the contractors and ... by independent people who can verify whether it's really necessary,” he said.

