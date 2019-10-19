NEW ORLEANS — Engineers in New Orleans plan to bring down a pair of unstable construction cranes in a series of controlled explosions Saturday before they can topple onto nearby historic buildings.

Officials had hoped to bring the cranes down Friday. But Fire Chief Tim McConnell said it would likely be midday Saturday, or later.

"We're in the tough part now. Making it happen, putting people back in danger," McConnell said. "We're working as fast as possible."

A wide evacuation site around the collapse site will be expanded ahead of the explosion. Residents in the area were warned to be ready to leave Saturday afternoon and expect to be gone for several hours. A temporary relocation center was being set up for anyone needing it.

People in the area also were warned to expect loud explosions.

McConnell said that once engineers believe they are about four hours away from detonation, the expanded evacuation will begin and authorities will go door to door to make sure people leave.

The City of New Orleans has released an updated evacuation area to be issued before a controled crane demolition Saturday.

City of New Orleans

"If you are in line of sight of this you are too close," said city Homeland Security director Collin Arnold.

If the operation is successful, McConnell said, the towers will drop vertically and simultaneously.

Three people died when a Hard Rock Hotel building under construction at the edge of the French Quarter partially collapsed in a cloud of blinding dust and falling debris on Saturday, Oct. 12. In the days following, one body was recovered, but the bodies of two other construction workers remain in the unstable wreckage.

At a memorial ceremony Thursday night, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said recovering the bodies will be a top priority once the cranes are down and the building is stable.

Cantrell declared a state of emergency for the city to allow police to commandeer or utilize any private property" and force people out of dangerous areas.

Workers suspended from a new crane moved into place Thursday used blowtorches to weaken the damage construction towers and attach explosives at key points. One of the crane towers is about 270 feet high, the other about 300 feet. Both have massive cross arms adding more tonnage. Neither is stable.

Experts, including some who brought down damaged buildings at Ground Zero after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, have worked around the clock since Saturday to devise a means of safely bringing down the cranes.

The cause of the collapse remains unknown. The Occupational Health and Safety Administration is investigating and, Cantrell and McConnell said, evidence gathering began soon after the collapse.

"We have now, all documents from the offices, the contractor offices, that were located on the site," Cantrell said. "All documents have been removed and secured by OSHA as well as the New Orleans Police Department."

Lawsuits are already being filed on behalf of some of the more than 20 people injured.

