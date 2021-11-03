'I can't imagine anyone doing that to such a nice man'

“It just feels empty. You had your whole life planned ahead of you, of what you thought your life was going to be and all of sudden that’s gone,” said Anthony Bonal.

NEW ORLEANS — The family of a New Orleans man who was shot to death is asking for help and more police presence after the recent shooting. On Thursday, the husband of 43-year-old Pawel Antosik shared an album of photos.

The pictures of Antosik show a life of travel, friendship and love. Originally from Poland, Antosik called New Orleans home for almost 10 years. He became a U.S. citizen last year and he and his husband Anthony had plans for the future.

“It just feels empty. You had your whole life planned ahead of you, of what you thought your life was going to be and all of sudden that’s gone,” said Anthony Bonal.

He’s now planning Antosik’s funeral. His mother arrives from Poland Friday. Anthony recalls the day last week when he told the family about Antosik’s killing.

“I called his sister first and she has a little bit better English, and she didn’t understand the words I said, but she knew that I said Pawel died,” said Bonal.

Antosik was a cook and worked for several restaurants in the past. His neighbors say feeding people was his signature. He left it all over the neighborhood.

“He was very loved. He was a very giving guy. He would knock on people’s doors, bring food to them even deliver on his bike,” said Michael Weber, a neighbor.

“It’s just horrible. I just can’t imagine anyone doing that to such a nice man,” said another neighbor Mike Marlow.

New Orleans police haven’t released much information on the March 3 shooting. It was around 6:30 in the morning. Antosik’s body was found in the 2200 block of North Claiborne avenue, not far from his home in St. Roch.

“NOPD came by and said, it doesn’t seem like robbery but they’re not sure because he still had money on him, he still had his cell phone with him. So, they’re not sure on a motive,” said Anthony Bonal.

Anthony says his husband was bipolar and would sometimes go for walks when he couldn’t sleep.

“It put him in that dangerous situation, but that’s not the reason why he died. That was somebody else that did that,” said Bonal.

Back in 2016, Antosik survived being shot three times while riding his bike. Even after that shooting, he was committed to staying in New Orleans.

“He told me ‘Anthony, even though I almost died I love the city. I love the people. I love the culture. I do not want to leave,’” Anthony recalled.

Just over a week before Antosik was killed, Anthony says a woman had been shot in the neighborhood. Anthony replied to the NOPD and Mayor Latoya Cantrell on Twitter, pleading for more police presence.

“There’s no police here. We’re having daily shootings. It’s not just for Pawel’s sake but there are kids being murdered out here,” said Anthony.