NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Health has issued an advisory for a potentially-large algae bloom that is developing in Lake Pontchartrain.

The bloom is from a rapid growth of algae on the surface. The algae is blue, bright green, brown or red and can smell like rotting plants.

The bloom can cause rashes, stomach cramps, nausea, diarrhea or vomiting.

Anyone exposed to the bloom should wash with soap and water and see a doctor if you believe you are sick.

While fish tested from water with algae don’t show accumulation in the edible parts of the fish, it can accumulate in other organs. Therefore, it is advised that these fish are not harvested or eaten.