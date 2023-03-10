Hearing over future employment of Cantrell's communications director pushed back 2 weeks

On Tuesday Gregory Joseph had the opportunity to refute allegations in a scheduled hearing, but he never showed up.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor Cantrell's embattled communications director, Gregory Joseph will stay on the job for at least two more weeks as he secures a lawyer.

Joseph has been accused by the city council of inappropriately spending taxpayers money to send mailers to residents in response to the recall. Tuesday, he had the opportunity to refute those allegations in a scheduled hearing, but he never showed up.

"Is Mr. Joseph incapacitated? You spoke to him, is he in good health?" Council President JP Morrell asked.

"To my knowledge, he is not incapacitated, but I can not speak definitively to that, but yes I did s[eak with Mr. Joseph," City Attorney Donesia Turner said.

Instead of the hearing, council chambers became heated as councilmembers and the City Attorney went back and forth. Turner said she was there representing both the Mayor and partially, Joseph. Turner asked the council to postpone the hearing two weeks, because, according to her, Joseph's previous lawyer is now longer representing him.

"I think two weeks is an appropriate opportunity to give counsel an opportunity to come up to speed on this matter," Turner said.

Before council decided on the continuance, they had questions, such as if Turner could even represent Joseph.

"When there is a civilian employee whether it be classified or unclassified and they are involved in litigation does the city of New Orleans provide counsel yes or no?" Morrell asked.

They also questioned whether or not Joseph cares at all.

"It just appears that Mr. Joseph hasn’t taken this entire situation seriously at all," Councilmember Helena Moreno said.

Ultimately, the council did decide to approve the continuance, but they were firm in saying this would be the only one he gets.

"I know in my practice as an attorney, regularly even for the most ludicrous reasons a judge will grant one continuance. This is Mr. Joseph's one continuance," Councilmember Morrell said.

Plus, council said the continuance does not extend to submitting evidence, as the deadline for that passed while Joseph did have legal representation.

Friday, Mayor Cantrell echoed previous statements she's given regarding her employees.

"Whether it’s Gregory Joseph or any other city employee they have my full support they show up every day and deliver," she said Tuesday.

Now, the hearing is set for October 17th, and councilmembers say once that date comes, they're ready to be done with it.