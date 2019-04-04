NEW ORLEANS — Heavy rain caused widespread street flooding across New Orleans Thursday morning, making traveling down some streets problematic.

The City of New Orleans set up barricades at 14 locations on the east and west banks due to high water, including:

North Carrollton Avenue & I-10

City Park Avenue & I-10

Canal Boulevard & Pontalba Street

Marconi Drive & I-610

St Bernard Avenue & Florida Avenue

Paris Avenue & I-610

Gentilly Boulevard & I-610

Broad Street & Florida Avenue

Franklin Avenue & I-10

Gentilly Boulevard & Chef Menteur Highway

Press Drive & Leon C. Simon Drive

Downman Road & Lakeshore Drive

General De Gaulle Drive & Woodland Drive

General De Gaulle Drive & Westbank Expressway

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for all of Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast until midnight Thursday. Average rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are expected, but a few areas could receive up to 7 inches.

As of 1:30 p.m., Jesuit High School in New Orleans registered nearly 4 inches of rainfall.

The City of New Orleans has suspended all parking restrictions on neutral grounds and sidewalks until 10 a.m. Friday. The city is urging residents to prepare for more severe weather.

Residents should call 911 to report street flooding and life-threatening emergencies.

Drivers are asked to use caution around areas prone to significant street flooding, including streets under bridges and overpasses. Officers will ticket motorists who drive faster than 5 mph. on streets with standing water.

The New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board said 115 of 120 pumps are available Thursday. The agency said it has enough self-generated power to effectively move stormwater to Lake Pontchartrain.

