Heavy traffic delays following fatal crash on I-10

Three eastbound lanes on Interstate 10 closed after fatal crash at Louisa Street.
NEW ORLEANS — Three eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 are currently closed with traffic backing up to the I-10/610 split in New Orleans following a fatal crash Monday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the two-vehicle crash occurred on I-10 at Louisa Street before 8:44 a.m. and claimed the life of an adult female.

This is an ongoing story and will be update when further information becomes available.

