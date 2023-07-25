City councilmembers call for review of assessor's report on property values

Councilmembers questioned Orleans Parish Assessor Erroll Williams about the increase in property values.

NEW ORLEANS — Because of the dramatic increases in the recent assessment of property in Orleans parish, some members of the City Council are now calling for a review by two state agencies.

They want the Legislative Auditor and Tax Commission to determine if the process was accurate and lawful.

Monday, councilmembers questioned the assessor.

It's an effort to understand the assessment process and why so many in Orleans Parish are seeing their homes values skyrocket. So, the Economic Development and Budget Committee of the City Council heard from residents.



“These kinds of increases in property taxes are an extreme burden on these young families. They, and similarly affected families, are thinking about moving out of the city, thereby further reducing the city's tax base,” said a New Orleans resident.



And they questioned Assessor Erroll Williams.



“What we're seeing in other parishes is that there's a very minimal average percentage increase, you know, I think last quadrennial, Jefferson Parish had like 3.4% increase. So, why is it in our parish it always seems like we're whacked with these really huge increases?” asked New Orleans City Council Vice-President Helena Moreno.

Assessor Williams says he follows the guidelines. New construction and renovations have made part of the difference.



“I'd like to test some of the other parishes assessments, and what the prices they sold for, and see whether or not it's the practice,” said Williams.



He explained that he uses a fair market value approach. And anyone can contest the value online or in person. Last time around 8,000 property owners did. Already on Monday, 200 people did so online, and this time he will be one of them.



“I'm not happy with my assessment, OK. I got a 34 percent increase to my assessment value. I agree on the land. I don't agree on the building value, “said Williams.

“So, are you going to appeal your own assessment?” asked Moreno?

“Yes. OK, well let's keep in mind, the Louisiana Tax Commission sends an appraiser to appraise my property, and everything that I own. So, that keeps it above board.” Williams answered.



There's concern that outside investment on short term rentals, and their renovation, is increasing values.



“So, what is the impact and how can we mitigate against the speculative nature of short term rentals, and the impact on these assessments? Asked Councilwoman Lesli Harris, District B. “Should we start valuing those properties at 15 percent, as commercial properties? I think that's where we should go with it,” answered Williams.

Assessor Williams says last year he supported a Louisiana constitutional amendment that would have put a 10 percent cap on yearly increases in Orleans, but it failed.

The city council also discussed why the assessor is not having non-profits reapply yearly for their exemptions as required by law.

If you contest your assessment, bring in pictures of the inside, any damage, proof of square footage, and comps that nearby homes have sold for.