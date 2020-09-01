NEW ORLEANS — In advance of the College Football Championship game in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Monday night, the United Sates Secret Service has issued a list of items that are prohibited and that will be screened out prior to fans entering the stadium.

Some of the items that will be taken should people try to enter with them are common sense items like weapons, ammunition and explosives, others may seem to be innocuous, but are prevented nonetheless, like balloons, coolers and selfie sticks.

For planning purposes, individuals will be required to undergo an additional level of security screening to include magnetometers. Guests should be prepared for a search of all items into the site. Law enforcement personnel reserve the right to prohibit any other items determined to be a potential safety hazard.

The list of prohibited items is as follows:

· Aerosols

· Ammunition

· Animals other than service/guide animals

· Backpacks

· Bags and signs exceeding size restrictions

· Bicycles

· Balloons

· Coolers

· Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems

· Explosives

· Firearms

· Glass, thermal or metal containers

· Laser pointers

· Mace/Pepper spray

· Packages

· Selfie Sticks

· Structures

· Signs exceeding the size restrictions (20’x3’x1/4”)

· Support for signs and placards

· Toy guns

· Explosives

· Recreational motorized mobility devices

· Weapons of any kind