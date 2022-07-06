Historic building on Claiborne partially collapses

NEW ORLEANS — A vacant historic building in New Orleans' Tremé neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
The vacant, blighted building was once the home of the Clabon Theater, which opened in 1938.
New Orleans Police say that the wall of the building on the Claiborne side collapsed, detaching from the frame. Police say that it is at further risk of falling further, possibly onto the ground below.
The lane on Claiborne Avenue near the theater is blocked off as code enforcement tries to figure out how to mitigate the problem.