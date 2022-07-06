x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Orleans

Historic building on Claiborne partially collapses

The vacant, blighted building was once the home of the Clabon Theater, which opened in 1938.
Credit: CAHP

NEW ORLEANS — A vacant historic building in New Orleans' Tremé neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The vacant, blighted building was once the home of the Clabon Theater, which opened in 1938.

New Orleans Police say that the wall of the building on the Claiborne side collapsed, detaching from the frame. Police say that it is at further risk of falling further, possibly onto the ground below.

The lane on Claiborne Avenue near the theater is blocked off as code enforcement tries to figure out how to mitigate the problem.

RELATED: Signs go up at abandoned Naval base - neighbors hopeful for change

RELATED: New Orleans city-owned, blighted properties face demolition by neglect

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

New Orleans East neighborhood calls on city leaders to address crime