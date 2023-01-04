Hogs 4 the Cause celebrates 15 years, millions of dollars donated

Hogs started 15 years ago when a group of friends put on a pig roast to raise money for Ben Sarrat Jr., who was fighting an incurable form of brain cancer.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — Over the last 15 years, Hogs 4 the Cause has raised millions for families in need.

The annual celebration of all things barbecue drew in teams from across the country this weekend to raise money for children fighting pediatric brain cancer.

Taylor McKay with Woo Tay’s BBQ pulled a smoker all the way from California for the occasion.

“It was just a good opportunity to help the kids and cook at home,” McKay said.

McKay is from Baton Rouge and was eager to come back to Louisiana to show off his smoking skills, but there’s more to it than that.

Hogs started 15 years ago when a group of friends put on a pig roast to raise money for Ben Sarrat Jr. At just 5 years old, Ben was fighting an incurable form of brain cancer. Since then, his dad has been there every year as Hogs 4 the Cause grew into the massive festival it is today.

“My son died 13 years ago and I feel it every day, but, you know, I know moving forward that there’s money to help other families and help other kids,” Ben Sarrat said.

Families like Trey and Cherie Nobles'. Their daughter Margaux was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma at just 5 years old.

“The first thing I did when I heard that was call Ben and I was like ‘What do I do?’” Trey Nobles said. “We had a nice 30-minute conversation where we cried. Then we sucked it up and we fought for two years with our daughter through chemo and she ended up beating it.”

Margaux just turned 12 this week. The Nobles say they might not have made it through her treatment without a Hogs 4 the Cause grant. It’s why they’re cooking at the festival this weekend.

“We got lucky,” Trey Nobles said. “There’s a lot of parents who don’t, but whatever we can give them to make their time with their children easier is something that we’ll just continue to do.”