Hogs for the Cause one of the first festivals to return after COVID

The group, which raises money for pediatric cancer care, will move its event to early June and to Plaquemines Parish.

BELLE CHASSE, La. — Hogs for the Cause, one of New Orleans largest food festivals is back.

Organizers of the annual festival-style cook-off announced the event is returning this year with a new date and location. Co-founders of Rene Louapre and Becker Hall say the time is right.

“Talking with both state and local leaders as well as our partners at Children’s and LCMC, we kind of identified the window of early June as the first possible time we could go,” Louapre said.

“Just feel really confident and positive with the momentum with the virus right now and really excited to be able to continue forward with our mission,” Hall said.

Hogs was the first major festival in the city to cancel last year because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

“Last year on this same day we cancelled the 2020 event which was one of the most disheartening and heartbreaking days that we’ve had as an organization,” Hall said.

Hogs is now scheduled for June 4 and 5. Their normal location near the UNO arena is still being used as a COVID testing site. So, for the first time the festival will be held outside of New Orleans.

It will take place just over the parish line on a grassy 15-acre site at the Plaquemines Parish government complex in Belle Chasse.

Parish leaders are happy to host the event this year.

“We know that it’s going to be one of the first events and there’ll probably be some challenges, but overall, we’re excited for Hogs for the Cause and we’re excited that they are coming to Plaquemines Parish,” parish President Kirk Lepine said.

Hogs for the Cause raises money to support families dealing with pediatric brain cancer.

“For us in Plaquemines Parish to be a part of all that and make this event successful to continue those contributions to Children’s Hospital and to cancer research is just phenomenal,” Plaquemines Parish Councilman Beau Black said.

Hogs will be taking steps to keep patrons and team members safe. They will limit attendance to 25 percent of capacity, about 5,000 patrons a day. Ticket will also be sold in advance. Those tickets will be mailed to festival goers to avoid long lines at the box office. Food and beverage sales will be cashless. Vendors will scan wristbands for payment.

“We’re going to do everything in our power to try and get a safe and successful event off in 2021,” Hall said.

“We’re going to have social distancing,” Louapre said. “We’re going to have mask mandates in place when you’re not actively eating or drinking. In front of the stages, we’re going to have areas for you to feel safe and with enough barrier from other folks.”

The festival’s safety plan has been approved by the state fire marshal’s office and the Plaquemines Parish Health Department.

If you want tickets for Hogs for the Cause, you better act quickly.

With only about 5,000 people allowed to attend the festival each day, it is expected to sell out quickly.