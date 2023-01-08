8 displaced in Holly Grove house fire

According to the NOFD, the American Red Cross was called to assist eight residents displaced by a house fire on 8604 Apricot St.

NEW ORLEANS — NOFD, EMS, NOPD, Entergy and the American Red Cross were all called to the scene of a house fire that displaced eight people on Tuesday in the Holly Grove neighborhood.

Everyone who lived in the house was reported outside when firefighters arrived. NOFD said no injuries were reported.

According to the NOFD, the first call came in at 12:41 p.m. Sixteen units arrived with 45 firefighters and personnel to help put out the fire.

The fire started on the first floor and spread to the second floor and then finally throughout the back. The next door neighbors had some damage to their house also, including a burnt exterior wall, a broken air conditioning and a destroyed water heater.