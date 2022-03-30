Home Builder Association offers tips and resources for post-tornado recovery

Where do you begin and what is the process like when dealing with significant, widespread damage like what we’re seeing now?

NEW ORLEANS — The Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans is offering information and resources to help make the rebuilding process easier for St. Bernard residents devastated by the March 22 tornado.

Homeowners are sometimes in a hurry to bring some normalcy back to their lives after these types of devastating events. Some are even tempted to do the work themselves. We do not recommend this. Projects that involve open walls, insulation, paint, roofing, and mechanical controls all pose significant risks, especially to those without the proper tools and experience. Professional builders know best practices and advanced building practices that can make your home safer. The HBAGNO.org website has a directory of builders who can help. We recommend:

Get written contracts with a scope of work.

Verify contractor licensure or email info@home-builders.org for information.

A deposit may be needed but don't pay in full until the job is complete.

What should homeowners do during the cleanup and as they begin to rebuild?

Safety should always be a priority with any rebuilding project. We recommend:

Take safety seriously - beware of structural damage, gas leaks, sharp objects - always wear protective clothing and eyewear near damaged property.

Take pictures and video as soon as safely possible.

Remember that local licensed contractors have the experience and tools to make your home safe.

Do you anticipate supply chain issues impacting the rebuilding efforts?