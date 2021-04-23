Home invasion, lewd act caught on camera may be connected; TUPD investigating

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call TUPD at 504-865-5381 or NOPD at 504-821-2222.

NEW ORLEANS — Tulane Police are investigating two off-campus crimes that they believe were committed by the same man.

According to TUPD, a home invasion may have been committed by the same man caught on a doorbell camera pleasuring himself in front of a student’s off-campus home less than a week later.

The home invasion occurred on the afternoon of April 14 in the 7500 block of Freret Street, between Broadway and Carrollton Avenue.

Police say the student got out of her shower and walked into her bedroom when she saw an unknown man inside her home.

There was a struggle and the student forced the unknown man out of her home.

Less than a week later, on April 20, doorbell camera footage showed someone masturbating in front of a home in the 800 block of Broadway, less than half a mile from the home invasion.

The two victims know each other and after reviewing the doorbell footage, believe the same man committed both crimes.

Police describe the suspect as a Black male, about 30-35 years old and about 5’8-5’10 tall with a skinny, but muscular build. The suspect has long black deadlocks with two bleach blonde front deadlocks and a tattoo on at least one forearm.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call TUPD at 504-865-5381 or NOPD at 504-821-2222.