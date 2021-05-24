Homes evacuated near high-pressure gas leak in New Orleans Mid-City

The New Orleans Fire Department is on the scene at 224 North Alexander Street.

NEW ORLEANS — Firefighters are evacuating homes in parts of New Orleans’ Mid-City area after a high-pressure gas leak was discovered on Monday morning.

The New Orleans Fire Department is on the scene at 224 North Alexander Street. The fire department said it is in the process of evacuating homes in the immediate area.

Firefighters shared photos on social media showing construction equipment in the area.

