x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Orleans

Homes evacuated near high-pressure gas leak in New Orleans Mid-City

The New Orleans Fire Department is on the scene at 224 North Alexander Street.
Credit: FOX43

NEW ORLEANS — Firefighters are evacuating homes in parts of New Orleans’ Mid-City area after a high-pressure gas leak was discovered on Monday morning.

The New Orleans Fire Department is on the scene at 224 North Alexander Street. The fire department said it is in the process of evacuating homes in the immediate area.

Firefighters shared photos on social media showing construction equipment in the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with WWL-TV for updates to this story.

 ► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.