Woman shot dead in N.O. East, NOPD investigates

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating what led to a shooting that left a woman dead in New Orleans East.

It happened Wednesday at about 9:14 a.m. in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road.

“NOPD Seventh District officers received a call of shots fired at the location. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult female on the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was declared deceased on scene, at which time the incident was reclassified as a homicide,” an initial NOPD report says.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify who may be responsible for this incident, as well as a motive. No additional details are currently available.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office has not yet released the woman’s identity.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective John Bakula at 504-658-5300, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.