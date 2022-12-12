NOPD investigates a Louisa Street homicide

Few details are available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened overnight in the 900 block of Louisa Street in the Bywater. Police say they got a report of a fatal shooting at about 12:37 a.m.

Initial police reports show an adult male victim was shot and declared dead on the scene by EMS.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Unit detectives at 504-658-5300 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.