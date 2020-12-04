NEW ORLEANS — Nobody appears to have been injured when a house near Magazine Street collapsed Sunday in the Touro neighborhood, just upriver from the Irish Channel.

The house, which appears in Google Maps to be a white-painted two-story home, is located near the intersection of Milan and Camp streets.

Photos from the New Orleans Fire Department appear to show the building completely demolished.

A Google Maps Streetview photo in 2011 shows the house in a state of disrepair and possibly blighted. But more recent photos have it transformed, with fresh paint and furniture on the porch.

The cause of the collapse was not apparent Sunday evening.

It was not immediately clear who owned the property or if anybody was inside when it collapsed.

No ambulances were seen by witnesses at the scene, indicating nobody was injured when the building collapsed.

