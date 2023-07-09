'How many tree failures does the city need to see' - attorney says seven trees have had problems since July

Parks and Parkways say the tree that came down on South Carrollton Avenue on Tuesday was inspected and the deemed to be healthy.

NEW ORLEANS — Parks and Parkways say the tree that came down on South Carrollton Avenue on Tuesday was inspected and deemed to be healthy. The agency says crews worked on the tree last month after a truck took out a limb.

According to Parks and Parkways the tree that came down at S. Carrollton and Spruce Street was inspected in June, they say a work order was opened – ordering it to be trimmed. Parks and Parkways Director Michael Karam said that last month a truck took out one of its limbs and crews came back out to trim it again, he says the tree was healthy.

The director said a multitude of factors could've caused it to fall, including road and sidewalk work and environmental conditions, "The work order for removal opened in July with no danger of failure or imminent failure."

He went on to say, "We're aware of those additional stress factors, if nothing else it puts us in a position to be more alert when we are doing our routine inspections."

Two other live oaks also had to be addressed this week.

Karam said, "Parks and Parkways responded over the Labor Day weekend to three mature oak live failures on sidewalks rights of way in the 24 hours that surrounded the Labor Day rain event."

Attorney Morris Bart says seven trees across the city have fallen down since July, with thousands of trees across the city, he says the city employs three arborists, and they are overwhelmed.

He said, "How many tree failures does the city need to see before they realize its not an anomaly and we have a crisis on our hands."

Bart is representing the family of Gavin Cristea, a tree in Jackson Square fell on him back in July. According to Bart's office he's just opened his eyes.

Bart says the city is just using the weather as an excuse.

"They're now claiming the severe temperature we have had is an intervening factor that influenced the health of the trees,” he said. “I don't believe that's correct, I think that's an excuse."

Parks and Parkways say they prioritize all dangerous trees.