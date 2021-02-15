How New Orleanians are preparing for freezing weather

"Getting pipe covers to cover up the pipes. It's like a once couple of years thing," said Andrew Musa.

NEW ORLEANS — Sunday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued an Emergency Declaration in preparation for the expected freezing weather. The rare weather event in the city has many getting their homes and families ready. Harry's ACE Hardware on Magazine St. is one of many hardware stores that's busy with customers.

"Getting ready for the big freeze," said Howard Moses, a customer at Harry's who was buying some pipe insulation. "I found all the pipes that aren't insulated and making sure they're all warm and cozy."

It's been a few years since New Orleans has experienced a freeze.

"Getting pipe covers to cover up the pipes. It's like a once couple of years thing," said Andrew Musa who was shopping with his family for pipe insulation. "Two or three years ago. We lost the old one, that’s how long its been so we had to come get some new ones."

"We are actually looking for a space heater for our wedding day," said Larry Snyder and Meredith Freeman who searched for a heater for their small, outdoor wedding Mardi Gras day. "Incredibly difficult. This is my fourth store in the last hour and a half. Everybody is sold out. We've been to a few places that sold out two and three days ago."

They thankfully found one at Harry's, but faucet covers are out and pipe insulation has been in high demand. Harry's stock was running low Sunday, but workers said they expected a big shipment early Monday morning.

Along with the City of New Orleans, the Sewerage and Water Board and Entergy are preparing. Residents are encouraged to prepare now. Bring your pets inside, cover your plants and bring them in, and make sure your pipes are protected by covering them with foam or a sleeve.

Additional tips to protect your pipes:

- Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate around the plumbing.

- Leave a spaghetti-thin trickle of water running only in the faucet furthest from the meter to protect pipes.

- Disconnect all hoses and insulate outside faucets with foam faucet covers.

For those needing a warm place to stay, the city has activated it's freeze plan to open shelters Sunday night through Wednesday morning. You can find more information about where to stay warm HERE:

Many hope to stay indoors as much as possible and say this is giving them all the more reason to spend this Mardi Gras at home.

"Light the fire, making sure the scotch is flowing and probably check out the streaming Mardi Gras stuff," Moses said.

The Sewerage and Water Board issued the following advice in a statement:

"As temperatures approach 32 degrees tomorrow, SWBNO encourages residents to run only the faucet furthest from the meter at a spaghetti-thin trickle of water to protect their pipes. Anything more will further drop water pressure in the water system. There is still time to protect your pipes. Insulate your exposed pipes by wrapping them with foam, rubber or fiberglass sleeves. You can also use rags or newspapers. Be sure to wrap the pipes with at least an inch of those materials, then cover them with plastic wrap or aluminum foil to keep them dry."