How the promise of affordable housing lured Black New Orleans residents to a toxic waste site

The Gordon Plaza Story : Home ownership for low to middle income Black families

One of the most glaring examples of steering that's become infamous in New Orleans was Gordon Plaza, a neighborhood built on the site that was once the Agriculture Street Landfill.

The landfill opened in 1909 and operated for about 50 years with its initial "residents" being medical, residential and industrial waste.

After years of protests and legal action, the city closed the landfill in 1957. Before that, some city council members took a look at the dump and said it would be a great site for a "beautiful subdivision."

According to the NOLA Dater Center, by the time the subdivision was under construction, the poverty rate for Black people in New Orleans was at 37%.

With the lack of affordable housing and discriminatory housing practices, the steering of Black residents to Gordon Plaza was easy.

“Neighborhoods were built on top of hazardous waste sites. Under current EPA laws it's illegal but it wasn't always illegal,” said Dr. Robert Collins, Professor of Urban Studies and Public Policy, Dillard University. “The EPA regulations that prohibit building houses on hazardous waste sites are relatively recent, just in the last couple of decades.”

It's been 29 years since the EPA designated the Agriculture Street Landfill....a superfund site. The site contained the Press Park Apartments, Moton Elementary School, a senior housing complex and the Gordon Plaza community.

The residents still protest what they say was “environmental racism” to this day at the steps of city hall. They are demanding a fully funded relocation from their homes.

“A lot of the times a lot of these hazardous waste sites were old sites from the 30s, 40s and 50s,” Dr. Collins said. “The waste was buried. They were paved over. It might have been a vacant piece of land for 10 or 20 years and then a developer decides to build a housing development.”

Jesse Perkins bought into the idea of Gordon Plaza, though he somewhat knew of its past.