Hurricane help: Where you can donate items for victims of Hurricane Laura

Many places around the city are accepting clothes, hygiene products, cleaning supply, water, non-perishable food items and toys.

NEW ORLEANS — After the trail of destruction left behind by Hurricane Laura, many people are left without homes, food, clothes along with other essential needs.

The city of New Orleans and surrounding parishes are lending a helping hand to the hard-hit areas who are in need, by collecting donations.

Many places around the city are accepting clothes, hygiene products, cleaning supply, water and non-perishable food items. If you would like to donate you can drop off donations to the following locations:

United Way Southeast Louisiana main office at 2515 Canal Street August 31 and September 1st 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.( Also accepting public donations to its Disaster Relief Fund to support struggling households.

Visit UnitedWaySELA.org/DisasterRelief to make a contribution)

