Releasing Benjamin Beale could put other lives at risk, husband of murdered woman says

Beale is accused of dismembering Julia Dardar and keeping her body parts in a freezer in a bus in her driveway.

NEW ORLEANS — Anti-crime advocates and the husband of Julia Dardar say they want to make sure that Benjamin Beale, accused of second-degree murder in Dardar’s death, is not able to get out of prison on bail.

Beale is accused of killing Dardar, who is believed to have been dismembered with her body stored in a freezer on a bus in Beale’s driveway. His bond was set at $1.4 million, which is a high number in the Orleans Criminal Justice System, but a woman who wished only to be identified as “Ashley” to protect her safety, said people are concerned about the safety of many victims of crimes by Beale, even if they weren’t killed.

She said the release of Beale, whose parents she said are wealthy, endangers women he has come into contact with.

“The potential release of Benjamin Beale back into the New Orleans community threatens lives, violence and peace of mind,” she said. “An even greater risk of violence is posed for those who have acted to bring Beale to justice.”

Ashley said Beale could potentially be released as early as this week.

Dardar’s estranged husband, Micah Dardar, said he would be concerned if Beale managed to be released.

“There are a lot of people’s lives at risk if he is released. I fear for my life and my daughters,” Dardar said.

Micah Dardar and “Ashley” both said that Beale has threatened a lot of people. Ashley said that Gwen’s Law gives judges the right to hold those accused of felony domestic violence without bail.

The New Orleans Police Department said Julia Dardar was reported missing on Dec. 23 by her ex-husband who said she had moved in with Beale. Previous reports from NOPD said Beale stated he had not seen Dardar since Dec. 16 and said she was suicidal and had moved out but left all of her belongings and car behind.

Officers received a warrant to search Beale's home on Jan. 11 just after 11:50 a.m. NOPD said they found what appeared to be human remains on the scene.

The remains were found inside of a deep freezer on the home's property. Police said a number of extension cords led from the back of the house to a padlocked Chevrolet bus in the backyard.

“Upon opening the lid of the freezer, investigators observed the headless torso of what appeared to be an adult human female,” arrest records say.

The police report also said officers found an electric saw inside an ice chest “which appeared to have bits of flesh and fluid on the blade surface" along with a plastic face shield, goggles and garbage bags near the freezer.