NOPD investigating shooting on I-10 at the High Rise Bridge, expect traffic delays

Officials expect to have traffic flowing again soon.

NEW ORLEANS — Police activity on Interstate 10 is causing traffic delays near the High Rise Bridge.

According to our partners at NOLA.com, someone in a car fired a gun at another drive, causing a crash on I-10 West. No one was wounded in the shooting, but police have closed down I-10 West at the High Rise to investigate.

As of 5 p.m., some lanes have reopened.

Police say to expect heavy delays in the area.

For more, check out our live traffic map here.

