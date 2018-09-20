NEW ORLEANS - In Dryades Public Market on Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard, Antonio Travis is sitting with his peers and a community organizer in town from Baltimore.

Travis grew up in the 7th ward and is the founder of Black Man Rising Movement, a mentoring group that he established in 2016.

"We are trying to mentor as much as we can, cause we know the different outcomes and scenarios that can happen," Travis said.

They're strategizing, coming up with ways of combating an issue they know all too well.

"I don't come from a perspective of judging them and saying that they're animals or criminals and stuff like that cause I understand the conditions that they grew up in," Travis said.

Gofundme page for Selicia Nabor

The tragic killing of 16-year-old Selicia Nabor is another reason Travis works so hard. The John F. Kennedy Junior was shot on September 9 in Hollygrove. Her injuries, police say ,left her brain dead before she passed away this week.

Two young men, ages 15 and 16 are being charged with second-degree murder. Because they're underage, police will not release their names.

"The first thing I think about is the lack of programs and services that we have in New Orleans," Travis said.

Travis believes we need more opportunities for our youth and funding. He also believes the struggles children face every day in New Orleans adds to the violence.

You see the murder. You see your parents struggling. Hurricane Katrina is another. People think folks got over Hurricane Katrina...it was never nothing put in place to let people cope with that," Travis said.

Travis is one of a growing number of young people under 30 that are taking a stand against gun violence. Today hundreds of high school students marched the streets of New Orleans, honoring the l ife of 15-year-old Chance Smith, a McMain freshman that was shot and killed in his Algiers home earlier this year.

"The fact that we lost our fellow classmate, we kind of really hit us in a way that we did not want to be hit. So we felt like, with the youth today, we can really stop this," McMain junior Bryant Wells said.

Stopping the violence is now Travis's mission. One that he'll fight every day to complete, if that means another young life in his hometown, can continue living.

