Ice reported on several highways, bridges in southeast Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police say icy roads caused a six-car crash on US-90B East, and icy conditions were reported on several other highways in the area.

The New Orleans Police Department says ice has been reported on several elevated roadways and bridges including:

US 90B E/Earhart - (6 vehicle accident )

I-610 E/St Bernard Exit

I-10 E/S Claiborne Ave.

Woodland Bridge from Gen DeGaulle to Belle Chasse

S. Claiborne/Superdome Exit

Ice was also reported on the Huey P. Long Bridge, according to the Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission.

The Des Allemands Bridge has been closed due to dangerous icy conditions on the roadway, the St. Charles Parish Emergency Operations Center says. Traffic is being diverted to the Old Des Allemands Bridge.

Jefferson Parish Government reports that accidents have been reported on the Huey P. Long and Lapalco bridges. The Lapalco Bridge and lanes on the Huey P. Long bridge to the East Bank have been shut down. One lane is open on the Huey P. Long Bridge to the Westbank.

A freezing drizzle was reported in the New Orleans area around 6:30 a.m. Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing until around 9 a.m. Slow down and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5-1-1.

If you must be on the road at this time, http://Streetwise.Nola.gov can help you plan your route ahead of time to avoid congestion and traffic incidents.

This is a developing story.

