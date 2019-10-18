NEW ORLEANS — Today, we’re hearing the harrowing, emotional stories of construction workers who survived the Hard Rock Hotel collapse.

Adan Hernandez Jr. was on the 8th floor and saw 10 floors start to come down on top of him. He took Eyewitness Investigator David Hammer to a heliport across from the collapse site to show him what happened.

Then there’s Belter Bermudez, who was on the 17th floor when the structure came down. The building collapsed right in front of him and he thought he might not see his wife and two sons again. Or ever meet the daughter they are expecting in December.

“I was thinking, I wouldn't able to see my kids again. It break me … that was my first thought, ‘oh, my family,’” Bermudez said. “I made it. I'm so thankful.”

