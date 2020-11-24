Former NOPD Chief worried officers will become 'reactive' due to furloughs

Serpas said his advice to the city is to invest in more proactive strategies like forming specialized units and collaborating with state and federal agencies.

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — With murders in New Orleans up almost 80 percent and non-fatal shootings up almost 65 percent from last year, the former head of the New Orleans Police Department says now is not the time for city mandated furloughs, pandemic related or otherwise.

“This unfortunately could be the worst of all times to do such a thing,” Ronal Serpas said.

There are mixed messages about the effect furloughs are having on public safety. Mayor Latoya Cantrell recently said the impact of furloughs on public safety is minimal.

“The data doesn’t show at all that services and the quality of services has been downgraded,” Mayor Cantrell said last week.

The Police Association of New Orleans, or PANO, says officers are already looking to leave the force and staffing is nearing a crisis level.

“The citizens know the difference between the two. What matters is what do the people in the street living every day and see and feel. Right now, they’re feeling an increase in overall crime that are going back to pre-pandemic levels. Right now, they’re watching people being gunned down in the streets, just like it was the 1990’s again, just like it was 2010 again,” said Serpas.

In 2010, Ronal Serpas lead the NOPD, during a hiring freeze and the “Great Recession." Staffing fell to 1,600, and the force’s response times to crimes came under fire.

Staffing, according to PANO, is now at 1,200. Like other city departments, most police must take furloughs to mitigate a pandemic induced budget shortfall. That’s expected to continue next year when the shortfall is expected to be $140 million. Serpas, who is now a professor at of criminology and justice at Loyola University, says furloughs can only hamstring the NOPD.

“If you had 10% less time to dedicate to your job, is that going to have an impact? Of course it will,” Serpas said.

Serpas said his advice to the city is to invest in more proactive strategies like forming specialized units and collaborating with state and federal agencies. He also said it’s important the city continue to hire officers. Those are the resources

Serpas said which can help get a handle on the criminals shooting and killing people.

“They’re known, they’re easy to identify but it takes a lot of proactive front-end work. If we become reactive because of the furlough, if we become reactive because we shutdown hiring, if we become reactive because we can’t figure out a way to get out of the calls of we’re handling the City of New Orleans is going to suffer far longer than it should,” Serpas said.

Last year, the city’s murder rate fell to its lowest since the 1970’s. Violent crime is now surging, at a time when the city’s revenue and possibly its police staff is shrinking.