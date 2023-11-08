Inaugural Pickle Fest kicks off at New Orleans Convention Center

Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees spearheads inaugural Pickleball Festival in New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS — The inaugural Pickleball Festival has officially kicked off in the city of New Orleans. Pickle Fest is the first of its kind that is designed to support a charitable organization, highlight the highly popular sport, and give the local economy a boost in the summer.

Former New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees is spearheading the fest and even playing a match or two himself. Music, food, and even Mardi Gras floats are all on display to bring about the festival feel, with 24 pickle courts entangled in it all. Brees partnered up with dozens of community partners to bring this event to the city.

"When you can build it into an event like this where there’s a lot more than just a competition. There's the food, entertainment, there’s the opportunity to see your high-level pickleball pros playing and obviously to bring in a guy like John McEnroe, with all of this being a benefiting the Brees Dream Foundation to allow us to continue our work in the city of New Orleans," said Brees.

The festival will benefit the Brees Dream foundation that has donated over $50 million dollars globally. Brees said the festival will further fund projects they are working on in the city.

Brees said, "We’re working on some affordable housing initiatives, and some economic development initiatives in town. We recently created through our foundation, a Build Strong Academy, which is a basically a free certification process for people who want to get into the construction trades."

The party with a purpose will also give the city of New Orleans a much-needed summer economy boost. Kevin Ferguson, VP of Membership and External Affairs with New Orleans and Company said during the month of August, there really isn't much going on in the city, so adding this event is a perfect fit.

"We have folks that are here from 21 different states to participate in it so that's huge for our first year," Kevin said. "We knew there was a lot of passion for pickleball around the country so to bringing that here with the help of the Brees Dream Foundation, that really elevated this, is just incredible."

The festival is exciting for pickleball pros and novices alike.

"I have always had a live for the game for the last 10 years, but no one really understood because it wasn’t as popular and not it’s so popular," said Eric White a Senior Pickleball Pro.

Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Sr. VP of Events Jeff Rossi said, "We’ve got over 500 people registered. It’s going to be the first of many. It’s going to be an annual event to have on our calendar in the summer for sure."

Pickle Fest will go through Sunday Aug. 13 inside hall C at the Convention Center. It is free and open to the public. Visitors can bring personal folding chairs and bottled water. Outside food and drinks are not allowed.