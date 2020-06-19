'Inflatable tanks and cannons' | New WWII Museum exhibit honors African-American woman's contributions

The exhibit’s inflatable tanks and cannons , explain how those were tools to distract the enemy from real troop movements.

NEW ORLEANS — As an increasing number of people are observing the Juneteenth this year, we’re highlighting a local African-American woman’s journey to the National WWII Museum.

It’s where you’ll find “Ghost Army” is the newest exhibit at the museum. It’s dedicated to a covert unit of Americans during the war.

“The idea behind it was they would go and make fake camps in different spots,” said Jenney Fazande.

The exhibit’s inflatable tanks and cannons, explain how those were tools to distract the enemy from real troop movements. Fazande oversaw the team that brought the exhibit to life.

“War is a serious topic. We do not take it lightly, we don’t want to sugarcoat it either,” said Fazande.

Fazande is the first woman, and first African American, to become director of exhibits at the National WWII Museum. Growing up in Plaquemines parish, her family prepared for the real world.

“We had to work twice as hard to get half as much. So, I never had a chance to relax. I can’t really make mistakes. I constantly have to be on all the time,” said Fazande.

She applied that work ethic to her internships and early jobs as she climbed the ladder.

“Usually white males, run the exhibits in museums all over so just getting in the door was hard. I had to intern for free and just get in where I could.”

It’s not lost on Fazande that as she’s trying to tell the stories from the WWII era, that much of America was still segregated. Fazande’s grandfather served in a segregated Navy. The country’s racial divide back then is well documented at the museum. But, two generations later, Fazande oversees exhibits at one of the top attractions in New Orleans.

“I was always taught I could do whatever I wanted to do. I didn’t have a limit on what I could do, I just had to pick something and be the best at it.”

Fazande’s career now revolves around exhibits. She hopes her work puts on display the power of perseverance.

Fazande was named director of exhibits in February. Then the pandemic hit. The National WWII museum re-opened on Memorial Day. Like the rest of the city, it’s eager to have more visitors return.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.