Inmate dies, 2 remain in hospital after fight at Orleans Justice Center

Two additional inmates remain hospitalized and are said to be stable.

NEW ORLEANS — One inmate died at the hospital Saturday from injuries after a fight broke out in one of the pods at the Orleans Parish Justice Center Friday, according to the sheriff's office.

Four people were injured when a fight broke out at the correctional center. Three of the inmates were hospitalized. In addition to the person who passed away, two others remain hospitalized. Both are said to be stable.

The inmate was pronounced dead shortly before 2 p.m.

“I am deeply saddened to have a loss of life occur within the family of OJC residents," said Sheriff Susan Hutson. "We have the lives of every OPSO resident in our hands; the courts housed them here and they are all members of our community - we must protect those who live here."

Hutson said she has asked for a full investigation.