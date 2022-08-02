Inspector General's Office confirms S&WB employees abused handicapped parking

Investigators say they may have cost the city around $132,000 in lost parking meter revenue.

NEW ORLEANS — A new Inspector General's report confirms the findings of an Eyewitness Investigator Mike Perlstein's investigation that the New Orleans Sewerage and Water board employees are misusing handicap tags to park their vehicles illegally.

The Inspector General's Office released the report overnight Monday that showed 26 Sewerage and Water Board employees were using handicap tags for parking in metered spots near the agency's offices.

19 of those employees were not entitled to any handicap parking privileges, and the other seven have legal handicap tags, but they were parked past the three-hour free parking limit.

Last week, Mike Perlstein revealed some employees were illegally using the placards even though the agency was paying for spaces in a nearby parking garage.