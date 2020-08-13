New Orleans schools, internet providers working to get students online fast

NOLA Public Schools has a laptop available for every student with around 16,000 hot spots purchased for students who need internet access.

NEW ORLEANS — Students in New Orleans and in other parts of the state will begin the school year virtually. That means they'll all need access to internet.

"At the start of the school year, we're entirely virtual," said Allison Lowe, principal of Akili Academy of New Orleans.

Akili is one of several schools that partnered with Verizon to provide Chrome Books to all students. They're all equipped with internet for grades 5 through 8.

"It is the game changer," Lowe said. "Being able to have internet already in the computers ready to go, were able to make sure all our families are connected and ready to learn."

NOLA Public Schools has a laptop available for every student with around 16,000 hot spots purchased for students who need internet access.

Right now, NOLA Public Schools said 90 percent of families have internet connection. Schools are still communicating with the rest of parents to make sure they have access by the time school begins.

"It's really important kids are able to have a device, have a strong internet connection," Lowe said.

Cox is also working with schools and families.

"Not having an internet connection is just not something that can happen," said David D'Aquin, Public Affairs Manager with Cox. "We're doing everything we can to get them connected quickly because the clock's ticking."

Cox is offering a low cost internet program called Connect to Complete.

"The first two months are free then its $9.95 a month and this is for children who qualify for free and reduced lunch," D'Aquin said.