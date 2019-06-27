GENTILLY, New Orleans — An invasive species of eel has found a new home in New Orleans, which could spell trouble for local fish.

The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has verified that the Asian swamp eel has been found in Bayou St. John.

The eel is usually found in shallow bodies of water and burrows into the shoreline for nesting and protection from predators. They usually live in fresh water, but can tolerate brackish water for short periods.

“If this species becomes established in Louisiana it could be the first population in the United States," said LDWF Aquatic Nuisance Species Coordinator Robert Bourgeois. "Its impact to our native fish is unknown and something we will study. We are always concerned when we find potentially invasive, non-native species in the state."

It's still unknown how the eels were released into Bayou St. John. Possession of a live Asian swamp eel is illegal in Louisiana and it is illegal to release them into Louisiana water.

Asian swamp eels are common food in several parts of Asia.