NEW ORLEANS — The Mercedes Benz Superdome is getting more than a face-lift, it's getting a major upgrade.

Thursday, the state board that manages The Dome approved the construction contract, as the state tries to finalize a new deal to keep the Saints in New Orleans long term.

The Superdome opened 44 years ago, in 1975.

"It's sort of like the most wonderful building in the world," Frank Dixon said. "There aren't any other dome stadiums that touch it yet."

It's a major part of New Orleans and Dixon, the son of the driving force behind the Superdome, Dave Dixon, has seen it's impact on the city from the beginning.

"It was sort of a pipe dream but dad had a business and he sold it, concentrating on just that," Dixon said.

Dave Dixon was the man person behind building the Superdome for the Saints. Frank Dixon still remembers him working on the plans that included controlled temperatures.

"In New Orleans, if you have a dome stadium, it's a lot more enjoyable to go to games," he said.

The Voice of the Saints, Mark Romig, remembers it too.

"It was like the 21st century had arrived in New Orleans," Romig said.

Now after first phase approval, the Superdome is getting ready for $450 million worth of renovations. The New Orleans Saints and owner Gayle Benson are backing this project, with the Saints putting up $150 million.

"It'll pay itself off in many, many, many ways," Romig said.

Improvements include larger concourses and more bathrooms. Ramps will be replaced by stairs, escalators, and elevators. In future phases, you might see new club lounges and end zone level luxury boxes.

"This is the largest renovation to the Superdome since it was built," Romig said.

To compare, post-Katrina renovations cost $114 million less than this.

"He'd love it. He really would," Dixon said of what his dad would think of these renovations if he were alive today. "He would see the creativeness of this stadium. It's going to be beautiful, what they're doing and the stadium needs it."

"I expect this stadium will be considered to be the best of all stadiums once the renovations are completed," Romig said.

The upgrades are part of a new long term lease agreement with the Saints. Renovations could start as early as January.

