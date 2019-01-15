NEW ORLEANS — It turns SHARPLY colder on Sunday as the rain comes to an end on Sunday Morning. We will have a mix of sun and clouds all day and we will have north winds around 15-25 mph throughout the day. High temperatures will only be in the mid 40s as the Arctic air moves down to the Gulf Coast. However, the wind will make it feel like the 30s all day.

If you are headed out to tailgate for the Saints game you will really need to bundle up! Go get some warm Saints gear now! Morning temperatures will be around 40 and it will feel like the 20s and 30s. Kickoff temperatures around 2:05 PM will be in the mid 40s, but it will still feel like the 30s. This is perfect weather to have gumbo at your tailgate.