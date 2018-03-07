NEW ORLEANS - Heavy rain stalling over parts of the Westbank caused both street flooding and headaches for commuters Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for parts of New Orleans, Marrero and Terrytown after a pocket of heavy rain stalled over the area. Parts of the Westbank have received between 2-3 inches of rain Tuesday morning.

Street flooding was reported at several intersections including at General Degaulle and Kable drives as drivers tried to make their way into the city.

The National Weather Service warned drivers to stay away from high water and find alternate routes.

WWL-TV's Katie Steiner caught up with one driver who stopped to allow the water to drain.

"It's been hell. I've been taking different routes to try to find a dry spot," the driver said.

Algiers was not the only area impacted by heavy street flooding Tuesday morning. High water was also reported off Stump Boulevard in Gretna.

