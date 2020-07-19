'It's critical' | As $600 unemployment benefit boost nears end, many Americans still need help

The General Assembly of New Orleans wants to make sure people still get unemployment benefits that are set to expire at the end of July.

NEW ORLEANS — Some New Orleans residents gathered Saturday afternoon near City Hall to show leaders how necessary increased unemployment benefits have been and continue to be to people in the New Orleans area as they take on the COVID-19 pandemic.

There was a variety of topics the group wanted city leaders to address, like better pay for sanitation workers. Among them was the concern about unemployment benefits, needed by many because of the economic impact of the pandemic.

"This decision is in the hands of the federal government. We realize that," Gregory Manning with General Assembly of New Orleans said.

Manning said the group wants city leaders to put pressure on the federal government to keep the additional $600 in unemployment benefits from ending.

"Make sure our voices are apart of the vote who are making their voices known that we stand in solidarity with everyone by the elimination of the 600 dollars a month," Manning said.

Members in the group claim that if the benefits do not continue when they expire at the end of July, 18,000,000 people across the nation could experience poverty and homelessness.

They claim poverty can be felt even in New Orleans.

"We've got to recognize how dire the situation is, we need collective action to address it, people can not go hungry, they can not go without shelter, we need action," Elizabeth Cook another member with General Assembly of New Orleans said.

Another hot topic the group wants city leaders to address, future plans at the Hard Rock collapse site.

The group wants to see the site converted into a park honoring the victims who passed away in October last year.

"I want some kind of guarantee as to what will happen at the hard rock, will it be recreated or was this a land grab job, did you tear down those buildings to have a bigger and better building that's there we want something that's dedicated to the people," Rubia Garcia said.

City Councilmember Helen Moreno's assistant sent a statement via email and said "we support the HEROES Act as passed by the House, and yes, it's critical to extend Pandemic Unemployment Assistance as jobs just haven't returned."

Moreno issued a statement about the Hard Rock site earlier this week. In part, she said, "I will continue to use the full power of my authority as a Councilmember to determine the truth behind this disaster and hold those responsible accountable for their actions."

