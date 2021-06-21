'It’s frustrating' | Streets flood as heavy storm dumps rain on New Orleans

At times, rain was falling four-to-six inches an hour

NEW ORLEANS — Heavy rain across Southeast Louisiana created a mess Monday afternoon and into the evening for a lot of folks, especially in the city of New Orleans. That rain, which got intense at times, covered streets and yards with water and shutdown some roads.

When there’s heavy rain in New Orleans, scenes of flooding usually flood the city.

From the edge of the French Quarter and Marigny to the Canal Boulevard underpass, water was everywhere Monday, even at the Marconi Drive underpass at City Park. Some cars and trucks made it through, one SUV didn’t. Quick action from two Sewerage & Water Board workers who grabbed shovels helped get the water down.

“I was actually on my way to work at the station. First, I heard it on the radio that Marconi was flooded so I pulled up, stopped, went inside got my equipment, and came out started shoveling to see if I could try and clear the drains out,” said Scott Green, who works at Pumping Station Number Seven.

Green says debris blocking drains was preventing suction from the pumps.

At times, rain was falling four-to-six inches an hour. In Lakeview, a lot of flooded streets as some drains seemed like they couldn’t keep up.

“It’s frustrating, it’s very frustrating,” said Dionne Chamois who lives in Lakeview.

For Chamois, there was a moment of panic as the water kept rising.

“I literally had water to where I’m standing right here to this step. I haven’t seen that since I moved here and that’s a year,” Chamois said.

On Argonne Boulevard at one point you couldn’t even see the neutral ground. Neighbors say it took about 45 minutes for the water to get that high, unmatched by Tropical Storm Claudette that pushed through just a few days ago.

“Claudette didn’t do anything compared to this. This is worse than Claudette,” Chamois said.

Outside of some flooded cars, no major damage was reported. Looking at the standing water though, Chamois says she worries every time it rains.