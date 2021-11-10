IV Waste begins collecting New Orleans trash as an emergency contractor

New Orleans said that IV Waste began collecting two routes per day, Tuesday through Saturday, with up to six trucks.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans' sanitation department announced Friday that Sidney Torres' IV Waste will begin collecting trash as part of the city's emergency contacts after Hurricane Ida.

The city said that IV Waste began collecting two routes per day, Tuesday through Saturday, with up to six trucks in service area two.

"The City continues to add resources to stabilize solid waste collections across the city. We are thrilled to have IV Waste supporting our efforts in Service Area 2," said Matt Torri, Director of the Department of Sanitation.

"New Orleans is my home and where my business is headquartered. I love our city. It is truly an honor to be called on to help clean it up," Torres said.

Last month, Torres previously announced that IV Waste was working as a subcontractor to Metro Disposal.

New Orleans moved to a once-per-week trash collection for most of the city as it struggles to clear a backlog of trash pickup since even before Hurricane Ida. Residents can view once per week solid waste collection schedules here.

Storm debris (vegetative, construction, white goods, electronics) will continue to be collected separately by the City's Emergency Debris Contractor.