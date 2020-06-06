Thousands of protesters gather outside Jackson Square

Police have set up barricades around the public park as protesters arrive in the French Quarter.

NEW ORLEANS — Thousands of protesters with the Black Lives Matter movement against police brutality have gathered outside Jackson Square Friday.

Live protest leaders address thousands at Jackson Square Posted by WWLTV on Friday, June 5, 2020

Jackson Square will be closed Friday night, NOPD officials announced less than two hours before protesters began gathering in the French Quarter.

The statement from police directs demonstrators to gather on Decatur Street between Dumaine and Toulouse streets. That stretch of the French Quarter is about 0.2 miles long.

The protests are part of a nationwide movement against police brutality and racism following the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. In many major cities, the protests led to violent confrontations with police, as well as looting.

A few thousand protesters marched from Duncan Plaza near City Hall to the New Orleans Police headquarters Thursday after a march onto the Crescent City Connection Wednesday ended with tear gas fired into the crowd.

Despite some impassioned comments from speakers and some colorful to vulgar language as they walked, the protest was a peaceful exercise of Constitutional rights.

The scene and event was in contrast to Wednesday night when protesters determined to cross the Crescent City Connection met with police officers who were determined that they would not.

Tear gas cannisters were thrown into the crow to disperse protesters and five arrests were made.

NOPD is now investigating whether or not officers fired rubber bullets at protesters as well.

Stick with Eyewitness News and WWLTV.com for the latest as tonight's protests continue.