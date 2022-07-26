Closing arguments begin in Jason Williams federal tax trial

The prosecution rested its case before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, and the defense also rested without calling any witnesses. The case is expected to go to the jury today.

NEW ORLEANS — Closing arguments began on Tuesday in the federal tax trial against New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams and his business partner Nicole Burdett.

The prosecution rested its case before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, and the defense also rested without calling any witnesses. The case is expected to go to the jury later in the day.

The pair are accused in an indictment of conspiring to cheat on Williams’ taxes during a five-year period ending in 2017.

Henry Timothy, a tax preparer at the center of the case, is cooperating with prosecutors and has pleaded guilty to a single tax charge. Prosecutors say Williams and Burdett, who was an attorney in Williams' law practice, pressured Timothy to fraudulently reduce Williams’ tax liability over a five-year period.

Williams is accused of overstating deductions by $765,000 in those five years and the IRS claims he owes $280,000 in unpaid taxes on that total. Meanwhile, Burdett apparently took close to $300,000 in similar deductions and owes $120,000 in unpaid taxes.

Timothy said he felt increasing pressure from Burdett and Williams to lower the amount of tax Williams owed.

"Why did they need Henry Timothy? What were they looking for? This is the oldest game in the book. He was their pawn. He did their bidding," prosecutors argued in closing statements.

Uebinger: "Henry Timothy, Jason Williams, Mrs. Burdett, they are all partners in crime. They are working together to commit tax fraud. There should be no doubt about that." — Erika Ferrando WWLTV (@ErikaFerrandoTV) July 26, 2022

Timothy, who pleaded guilty to cheating on his own tax returns has been testifying that he believed Williams and Burdett wanted him to maximize deductions even if they were not deductions they were entitled to take. Prosecutors argued that Timothy was a "people pleaser" who was repeatedly told to lower Williams' tax liability.

Defense lawyers say the two were victims of Timothy whom they entrusted to accurately prepare their taxes. The defense has been trying to paint Timothy as an unreliable witness who made a plea deal in exchange for his testimony against Williams and Burdett.

A defense lawyer before he became the city's top prosecutor, Williams was president of the New Orleans City Council when he was indicted in June 2020. Despite the charges, he won the district attorney's race that December with support from criminal justice reform advocates.

Williams has said the accusations in the tax case were ginned up by prosecutors for political reasons.

Williams was a frequent critic of the hardball tactics of the man he replaced, Leon Cannizzaro, who did not seek reelection.

