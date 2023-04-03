Jazz Fest holding ticket sale at Tipitina’s with no service charges

The single day tickets will cost $85. Jazz Fest officials said payments must be made with a credit card.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival announced that they will hold a one-day sale on single-day advanced tickets without any online service charges.

The sale will be on Saturday, April 8, at Tipitina’s from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The single-day tickets will cost $85. Jazz Fest officials said payments must be made with a credit card. No cash will be accepted.

"Please note: single-day Jazz Fest tickets are sold by weekend and are good for any one day of that weekend," Jazz Fest Officials said.

2023 Jazz Fest merchandise will also be available at the ticket sale.

The 2023 Festival is scheduled for April 28 – May 7. Lizzo and Ed Sheeran are among the headliners at this year’s festival. Dead & Company, Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers, Santana, Jon Batiste, Jill Scott, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Kane Brown, H.E.R., the Steve Miller Band, and Ludacris are among the other artist set to perform.

Visit www.nojazzfest.com for more Jazz Fest information.

