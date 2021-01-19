Jazz Fest officially announces dates for Fall 2021 return

The popular Spring festival is moving to October along with French Quarter Fest.

NEW ORLEANS — It's official: Jazz Fest will return this Fall.

Organizers announced that The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival will run from Oct. 8-17 in 2021. Eyewitness News first reported the dates last week.

"We are all ready to get together again and share that special spirit that lives at Jazz Fest," Jazz Fest Director Quint Davis said. "It's taking longer than we want, but we'll all have our celebration when the time comes."

Festival organizers say they'll start announcing details about who's playing and what to expect on the new dates this Spring.

French Quarter Fest has also rescheduled for the Fall and will run from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3.

French Quarter Fest organizers said their festival could potentially be scaled back a bit because of Coronavirus concerns. How far the COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed by then is still an unknown.

