Jefferson Parish, NOLA homelessness crisis intensifying post-pandemic

NEW ORLEANS — Bridges and benches have become a place to sleep for more people in New Orleans and Jefferson Parish since the middle of the pandemic.

According to UNITY of Greater New Orleans, there’s been a 15% increase this year, compared to last year, in homelessness.

A crisis, many say is increasing once again as a result of post-pandemic inflation.

“This is a crisis and I believe it’s a humanitarian crisis, first and foremost, but it’s also a crisis because it affects the quality of life for everyone,” Director of UNITY of Greater New Orleans, Martha Kegel, said.

Tuesday the organization held a luncheon to find solutions and hear from people like David Bender, who has experienced homelessness.

“I didn’t have employment at the time and it was really hard on me. Cy unity giving me the permanent housing, it was a great burden lifted off my shoulders,” Bender said.

Bender and many others agree, there’s one specific path that will directly help.

“We are in need of affordable housing,” Bender said.

“I think we definitely need to use every resource we can come up with to create more affordable rental housing,” Kegel said.

“The thing that ends homelessness is housing that’s safe and affordable for the people who want and need it,” Ann Oliva, CEO of the National Alliance to End Homelessness said.

Oliva says other solutions like policies, access to mental health services and more are also needed. She says a $200 million increase from HUD will help.

“We really need to lean into housing first as an approach, making sure people are treated with dignity and respect and that we’re really helping them heal and thrive,” Oliva said.